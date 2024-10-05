West Bengal Rape Case: Class 4 Girl Sexually Assaulted and Murdered in Kripakhali

A Class 4 girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning home from tuition in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Her body was found on the bank of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village on Saturday morning.

The body of the 11-year-old girl, who had been missing since Friday night, was found in a canal. The family of the girl and the villagers have alleged that she was raped before her body was thrown into the canal. Massive protests broke out in the district following the discovery of the girl's body.

According to reports, the girl was returning home from her tuition classes when she went missing. Her family, deeply concerned, approached the local police station to file a complaint. However, they allege that instead of receiving assistance, they faced harassment from the police.

Upon the discovery of the girl's body this morning, local residents gathered in large numbers, expressing their outrage over the incident. They accused the police of failing to take timely action, which they believe contributed to this tragic outcome.