UP Shocker: Severed Head and Legs of Jackal Found in Badaun Forest Inspector’s Car; Investigation Underway (Watch Video)

A severed body part of a wild animal jackal has been recovered from a car belonging to a forest inspector posted in the Sahaswan range of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh. An animal rights activist has submitted a written complaint to the Kotwali police station, demanding the registration of a case in this matter. Meanwhile, forest department officials have also initiated an inquiry at their level.

The Sahaswan Range in Badaun has once again become the centre of controversy. A severed wild animal was found in the boot of a car parked in the range office premises belonging to forest inspector Vijay Singh. The jackal's four legs were found separately, along with its severed head. It is said that the jackal was hunted on Saturday night and was to be supplied the following morning. However, before this could happen, animal rights activist Sanjeev Prajapati was informed of the incident.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb or Upset Some Viewers

Upon receiving the information, Prajapati arrived at the Sahaswan Range office premises with his team. When the forest inspector was summoned and the car boot was opened, a severed jackal was found wrapped in a plastic sack. The activist filmed the discovery of the sack being removed from the boot and shared the video on social media. Alongside this, a written complaint was submitted to the Sahaswan Kotwali police station, requesting action.

The police are investigating the matter and have stated that appropriate action will be taken following the inquiry. Meanwhile, the recovery of the severed jackal from the forest inspector’s car has caused a major uproar.

The forest inspector, in his defence, claimed that he had purchased the car from someone else, who still had a spare key. He alleged that this person, with whom he had a dispute, planted the severed jackal in the car boot to frame him.

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला बदायूं में वन विभाग के दरोगा विजय सिंह की कार में कटा हुआ जंगली जानवर (सियार) मिला है। उसका सिर और चारों पैर अलग–अलग मिले। आरोप है कि वन विभाग के लोग पशु तस्करों से मिलकर शिकार कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/z1JuiEG4PV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 12, 2025

The case appears to be linked to wildlife trafficking. Similar incidents of trafficking have come to light in the past as well. Due to a lack of strict action, the culprits often escape accountability, leading to emboldened activities. DFO P.K. Verma stated that strict action will be taken in this matter.