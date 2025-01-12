Kannauj Railway Station Building Collapse: CCTV Footage of Under-Construction Building Falling Goes Viral; 23 Workers Injured

At least 23 workers have been injured, 7 of them are seriously injured after an under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, January 11. According to the news agency PTI report, six workers have been rescued and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

CCTV footage shows a worker entering the under-construction building with bamboo and trying to install another bamboo. Certainly, the whole structure collapsed, and seeing this, he ran out in panic. Scenes of chaos and confusion with crowds, clouds of dust and broken beams were also seen at the site.

CCTV Video of Kannauj Railway Building Accident

यूपी : कन्नौज में रेलवे स्टेशन की निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग की शटरिंग गिरने की CCTV सामने आई !!



23 मजदूर घायल हुए हैं, इसमें 7 ज्यादा गंभीर हैं।



हादसा कैसे हुआ, इसकी जांच जारी है। pic.twitter.com/18CEr4uQck — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 11, 2025

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," a District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukl told PTI. "Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," Shukl, who had rushed to the spot along with other senior officials to oversee the rescue operation, added.

A shaken Mahesh Kumar, among those at the site, recalled his narrow escape. "As soon as the concrete was poured over the shuttering, it suddenly collapsed. Everyone on it fell. I was standing at the edge and managed to escape," he said, Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure safe recovery of those trapped inside and their proper medical treatment.