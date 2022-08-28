UP: Shop owner thrashes boy on theft charges, detained

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 28 A grocery store owner has been detained after he allegedly thrashed a 14-year-old Dalit boy and tied him to an electric pole.

The owner had accused the boy of stealing Rs 600 from his shop.

The incident, according to sources, had taken place on August 22 but came to light on Saturday when a video clip of the boy being thrashed was uploaded on social media.

Circle officer (Jalalabad), Massa Singh, said, "We got in touch with the boy and his father. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 504 (intentional insult) along with the SC/ST Act. Their statements have been recorded. The boy was sent for medical tests and the reports are awaited. The case is currently under investigation."

Mukesh Kumar, who runs the shop, is being questioned, police said.

The boy, whose parents work as daily wagers, said, "I went to purchase groceries from a local shop and returned home. After a while, the shop owner came to my house and started slapping and abusing me. He alleged that I had stolen money from his shop. I kept on pleading that I was innocent, but the man searched and ransacked my house and then dragged me out. I was tied to a pole in front of everyone. Other villagers poked fun at me and some thrashed me. They all called me a thief."

