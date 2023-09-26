UP: Spurned woman chops off man’s private parts

Kanpur, Sep 26 In a shocking incident, a woman in Kanpur chopped off the private parts of her boyfriend after he refused to get intimate with her friend.

Inspector Sanjay Pandey said that the injured man has been referred to Kanpur for treatment.

The incident, according to police reports, took place in a village in Chaubeypur police circle where the man was in a relationship with a married woman of the village.

On Monday night, the woman invited him to meet one of her friends.

The friend began pressurising him to have sex with her and when he refused, she chopped off his private parts.

The profusely bleeding youth reached homme and his family members admitted him to the Chaubeypur CHC from where he was referred to a medical facility in Kanpur.

The police official said that a case was in the process of being registered and necessary action would be taken accordingly.

