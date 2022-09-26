UP STF arrests PFI activist from Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 26 Abdul Majeed, a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist, has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Abdul Majeed is accused of being involved in anti-national activities. During interrogation by the STF, he has given the names of several other members. Electronic gadgets and objectionable literature related to the PFI and IS have been seized from Abdul Majeed, said STF sources.

According to an STF official, Abdul Majeed is a resident of Kakori. He was arrested earlier for his involvement in anti-terrorist activities.

After his release on bail, he was working for the PFI. As soon as the STF got information about this, he was arrested from the Vibhuti Khand area. A case has been registered against him by the Inspector of STF in Vibhuti Khand police station.

According to the information received, Abdul was increasing the network of PFI by instigating the Muslim youths.

He had held several meetings in the name of the organisation in Lucknow as well as Barabanki, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor