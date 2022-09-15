UP: Teen girl foils kidnapping attempt, lodges police complaint

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 15 A 16-year-old girl thwarted a kidnapping attempt by an e-rickshaw driver and two of his friends in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said.

She fought vehemently with her three kidnappers, managed to free herself from their clutches and reached the local police station to lodge her complaint.

The police added that an FIR has been lodged against the three accused and manhunt launched to nab them.

The girl told the media that the incident took place when she boarded an e-rickshaw on her way home from school.

"The driver took an unusual route from Tikonibagh.

She fought bravely with her kidnappers and managed to free herself. Thereafter she ran towards the main road from where she took an auto to reach the Tikora police outpost.

