UP: Thieves rob 60kg lemons from warehouse as price of citrus fruit skyrocket

With high demand for lemons amid rising temperatures, the price of the citrus fruit is skyrocketing across the country. The lemon price hike is majorly due to a shortage in supply and high demand during the ongoing summer season.

The price of lemons have gone up to Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg. Lemon prices have risen so much that thefts are taking place. An incident of theft of lemons has taken place in Tilhar in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. 60 kg lemons were stolen from the warehouse of vegetable seller Manoj Kashyap. The thieves also stole 10 kg of garlic and 40 kg of onions. Kashyap has not yet lodged a police complaint in the case. We will take action if Kashyap lodges a complaint, police said.

The theft took place at Manoj Kashyap's warehouse on Saturday night. Kashyap had bought the lemons on Saturday evening. He had bought lemons at Rs 200 per kg. Kashyap had locked the lemon sack in the warehouse. He found out about the theft in the warehouse in the morning. The thieves ran away with lemons, garlic, onion and weighing scale.