UP: Three held for smuggling marijuana from Nepal, nearly 19 kg recovered

Three persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Agra for smuggling marijuana from Nepal, police informed on Sunday.

18.980 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 95 lakh, one mobile and four roadways tickets have been recovered from the accused, Agra SP (Protocol) Shiv Ram Yadav informed.

"The accused are under interrogation, further investigation is underway," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

