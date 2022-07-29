UP to develop Amangarh Tiger Reserve

Lucknow, July 29 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop the Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) in a big way.

The 80 square kilometre ATR will be taken up for ecotourism promotion and development.

It was notified in 2012 but has remained undeveloped all these years for tourists.

According to forest department officials, the focus is on providing the basic infrastructure like roads, booking office, accommodation, trained guides, vehicles, staff to safeguard tourists, canteen and an entry gate.

Amangarh forms the buffer area of the Corbett tiger reserve and has tigers straying from Corbett making it their home.

One of the main reasons behind declaring it the tiger reserve was to manage the population of tigers in the area.

The tiger count in December 2020 found over 27 tigers in the reserve. In 2012, the number of tigers in the reserve was 13.

Amangarh also has about 100 elephants and a good population of leopards besides having a good prey base.

It is the third tiger reserve of Uttar Pradesh, the other two being the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and Pilibhit Tiger Reserves.

Last year, the state government had decided to rename the reserve as New Corbett Tiger Reserve to promote ecotourism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor