UP to get its first climate change knowledge centre

Lucknow, Dec 30 Uttar Pradesh will get its first climate change knowledge centre which will become functional in the New Year.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (independent charge), Arun Kumar Saxena said that the centre will create communication material for climate change awareness and networking with national and international technical institutions.

Under the Uttar Pradesh State Knowledge Network, the department of environment, forest and climate change will also develop a social networking platform, shelter, in collaboration with Tattva Foundation, Lucknow and Gorakhpur Environment Action Group.

The platform will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to exchange personalized climate change related information in regional languages, he added.

