UP: Two booked for playing 'Pakistan Zindabad' song in Bareilly

After a video showing a shop in Bareilly openly playing 'Pakistan Zindabad' song in loud volume went viral on social media, two persons were booked on Thursday, said the police.

The two people seen in the viral video have been booked on Thursday, for allegedly playing the song at a shop in the Bhuta area of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, said the police.

Based on the viral video, the Bareilly police registered a case against the people involved.

"We have registered an FIR against two people who allegedly played songs with Pakistan Zindabad," said Raj Kumar Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Bareilly.

He further added that an investigation into the matter will be initiated soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

