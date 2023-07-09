UP: Two held for murder in Rampur over money transaction

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Two men were arrested for allegedly murdering two persons over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, the police said on Sunday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sansar Singh, the information about the incident came to light when a man identified as Afroz lodged a complaint about the alleged killings at the Civil Line Area Police Station.

The ASP also said that the victims, identified as Kallu and Murtuza had loaned money to the three accused identified as Saddam, Irfan, and Satveer.

During the investigation, it was found that the victims had loaned a sum to the three accused and that the killings had taken place over a heated argument over this amount of money.

As per the complainant, his father (Kallu) and his fathers friend (Murtuza) had loaned money to the three accused, and to settle this transaction, the two parties had decided to meet under the Kosi bridge in Rampur, said the ASP.

It was discovered that the complainant went to collect the sum alongwith his father Kallu, and Murtuza came alongwith his brother Hanif to collect the amount.

The complainant added that after both the parties reached the spot, they had a conversation and shortly after started getting intoxicated with cannabis, added the official.

The complainant added that soon after both the parties were intoxicated with the substance, an argument between the two parties broke out and the three accused started attacking both the victims and ran away from the spot after injuring both of them, said the ASP.

The ASP further said that Murtuza died on the spot and Kallu died during treatment.

Subsequently, on the killings of Murtuza and Kallu was received by the officials, he said.

The official said that a case has been registered into the matter under an appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have registered a case in this regard under Section 302 of the IPC in the Civil Lines Area police station," he said.

The Police have arrested the two accused, Saddam and Satveer and is taking further action to nab the accused Irfan, said the ASP.

"Namely, out of the three accused, Saddam and Satveer have been arrested. Further action is being taken and soon the arrest of the third accused Irfan will also be done by the police," said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

