UP: Two injured after LPG cylinder explodes in Gautam Buddha Nagar village

Two persons escaped with minor burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded in a house at Tirthali village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the police said on Saturday.

The cylinder caught fire while cooking food reportedly due to a leakage, and it exploded.

Locals of the area raised an alarm and informed fire department officials, and a team was sent to the spot. By the time they arrived at the spot, the fire was already brought under control.

Chief Fire Officer Gautam Buddha Nagar, Pradeep Kumar toldthat two persons suffered minor burn injuries in the incident, and no casualty has been reported.

"The fire service unit from Tirthali village was informed about the fire due to gas leakage. We immediately dispatched a fire engine but were informed that the fire has been brought under control before the staff could reach it," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor