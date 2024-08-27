UP: Two Teenage Girls Who Left Home to Celebrate Janmashtami Found Hanging From Tree in Farrukhabad

The bodies of two teenagers were found hanging from a tree using the same dupatta in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

village. The two friends from the same village of Kaimganj had gone out with their families late in the evening to attend a Janmashtami celebration. Their families assumed they had stayed at a relative's place when they did not return home by late night on Monday. However, when the news of their bodies being found hanging from a tree spread, the families of both girls broke down into shock..

The incident took place in Bhagautipur village in the Kaimganj police station limit, where the bodies of the two girls were discovered hanging on a mango orchard. When the villagers informed the families, they were shocked to see their daughters hanging from the tree. The families are at a loss as to why the girls took such a horrific step. In the initial investigation, the police have ruled out the possibility of murder or rape.

Also Read | Violence Erupts in Hyderabad After Miscreants Vandalise Idol in Sri Bhoolaxmi Mata Temple; Two Arrested.

According to the police, marks indicating that the girls had climbed the tree were found, leading them to dismiss the possibility of foul play. Both girls were close friends and had gone out with their families to watch the Janmashtami program late at night on Monday. Their bodies were found hanging from the same dupatta in a mango orchard, about 150 meters away from the event venue. The police also recovered the mobile phone of one of girl's cousin from the scene. According to the police, the cousin was watching the Janmashtami program with the family. The families have also denied any suspicion of murder or rape.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi says, "Today, we got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. Both were hanged in a… pic.twitter.com/CPPO1x3cXH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2024

Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said, "Today, we got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. Both were hanged in a single dupatta. Prima facie it seemed that the girls had done it by herself. But, things will become clearer after the postmortem. We have recovered a phone and SIM from the spot. A case has been registered by the family, investigation is on to find out what caused this incident."