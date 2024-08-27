Violence Erupts in Hyderabad After Miscreants Vandalise Idol in Sri Bhoolaxmi Mata Temple; Two Arrested

A violence erupted in Telangana's capital city Hyderabad after unidentified miscreants vandalised the goddess idol in Sri Bhoolaxmi Mata temple located in Rakshapuram area on Monday late night (August 26).

According to the DCP South East Kanti Lal Patil, large number of people came on street to protest against the act. The incident took place in the Santosh Nagar IPS limits on Monday. Patil said two people have been taken into custody after they were tracked using CCTV footage and further action will be taken those who found responsible for this.

"An incident took place around midnight yesterday in Santosh Nagar PS limits yesterday. Two people have been taken into custody after they were tracked using CCTV footage. We will take action against all those who are found responsible. Till now, there is no political angle in this case," said South East DCP.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Police investigation underway after idol found vandalised in Sri Bhulaxmi Mata temple under Santosh Nagar PS limits last night. A large number of people had gathered there to protest against the incident.



BJP Bhagya Nagar district president Samreddy Surender Reddy said, "The idol of the Bhoolaxmi goddess was vandalised. The local corporator and his people have done this act. This is not the first time this incident has occurred. This has been happening for the last 5 years. This temple has been attacked 5 times. This time the idol of the goddess has been destroyed. Two years ago this same thing happened at Vinayak mandap. They tried to disturb the law and order."

He alleged that those arrested by the police were not the main culprits and that they have been placed by the corporator.