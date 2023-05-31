UP unveils plans for better policing

Lucknow, May 31 The Uttar Pradesh Police will unveil new and special plans to handle law and order issues which include AI-based policing, special mobile command control vehicles, dedicated social media centres in districts, and integrated command centre in the Home Department.

Special Director General, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said" "The state government has undertaken a series of police reforms. As a pilot project, special mobile command control vehicles will be deployed in 10 districts. These vehicles will help in controlling law and order, natural disasters and riots. Equipped with hi-tech cameras, drones and wireless systems, these vehicles will also be integrated with the DGP headquarters to give live information of the situation from ground zero."

The Special DG said that a separate integrated law and order command centre was being set up in the home department which would be controlled by the state police.

"The purpose is to bring multiple sources of information to one medium on the dashboard which will reflect all details in a refined form and allocate officers concerned on the field to respond," he said.

Elaborating on the initiative of social media policing, Kumar said that a dedicated centre in all districts would be set up.

"In the first phase, a budget for 10 districts, including eight police zone headquarters, along with Ghaziabad and Noida, has been sanctioned. These social media centres will be equipped with state-of-the-art video wall tools. A team of eight policemen will be deployed under an inspector rank officer who will work in coordination with the DGP social media cell. Training will be given to cops deployed here by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, along with Kaushal Vikas Mission," he said.

"AI-based apps are being used by UP police. The DGP headquarters has directed all the district police chiefs to mark the latitude and longitude of all the places where heinous crimes take place. Over a period, it will be linked to our Trinetra app and hotspots will be marked so that, UP 112 motorcycles and PRVs can be deployed accordingly to curb crime."

The state police have also procured 7,912 special body-worn protective gears for women in the police force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor