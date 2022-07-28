UP: Woman dies by suicide due to husband's torture

Tired of being harassed by her husband, a woman died by suicide. She committed suicide by hanging herself. Fed up with her husband's alcohol addiction, a woman has committed suicide and her suicide note has created a stir. This shocking incident has happened in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. In the suicide note, the woman said that her daughter had a dream to become a police officer but she was sad that that dream could not be fulfilled. Also she has held her husband responsible for her death. The woman also said to keep her daughter away from her husband and punish her husband severely. An alcoholic husband used to beat his wife and little daughter daily. The mother's dream was to recruit her daughter into the police force, but it could not be fulfilled. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and have registered an FIR against the husband and detained him. This incident has also given a big shock to the family members.

According to the police, Mohit Gupta, a resident of Mohalla Purani Bazar in Unnao Sadar Kotwali area, was married to Aradhana Gupta in 2015. Drunken husband used to beat his wife and daughter everyday. Tired of daily quarrels, his wife committed suicide by hanging herself. In the suicide note, the woman blamed her husband for the suicide.