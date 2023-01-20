UP woman leaves on bicycle to meet Guj FB friend, caught by police

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 20 A 24-year-old woman left her home to travel to Gujarat on her bicycle to marry the man she had met on social media.

Her phone battery got discharged and she asked some local traders for help. She told them she was going to Prayagraj for some examination.

Some of the traders got suspicious about her behaviour and searched her bag. They found a bridal dress and some ornaments in the bag.

The traders alerted the local police, who contacted her parents and called them over.

When her parents claimed that she was a bit mentally unstable, the police handed over the woman to her family.

Station officer Bansdih Road, Raj Kapur Singh said, "When women police started interrogating her, she initially tried to mislead them by telling them that she was going to Prayagraj to appear for some examination. But when the police continued questioning her, she confessed that she had left home to go to Surat to meet her lover."

She told the police that she came in contact with a youth of Surat through a social media platform.

Following a long spell of chatting, she expressed a wish to meet him, however, the Surat man expressed his inability to visit Ballia, due to his work engagements.

The woman, on January 17, decided to leave for Surat on her bicycle with her bag containing a bridal dress apart from some other items. Her parents, when contacted, said that they were searching for her since morning.

The police handed over the woman to her parents.

