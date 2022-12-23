UP woman throws nine puppies into pond

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 23 A woman has been booked for throwing nine puppies in a pond in the Bilsi area in Badaun district.

Animal lovers, on learning about the incident, reported the matter to the police and the dead puppies were fished out of the pond.

A local journalist tweeted about the incident.

A case has been registered with the Bilsi police and an official said that efforts were on to identify the woman.

Further details were awaited

