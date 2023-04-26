UP woman who had eloped with boyfriend's father, traced and brought back
April 26, 2023
Kanpur, April 26 ) A 20-year-old woman in UP's Kanpur who had eloped with her boyfriend's father in a shocking incident, has been found and brought back, police said.
The woman eloped a year ago after she met her boyfriend's father, Kamlesh, while visiting his house.
Kamlesh and the woman fled Kanpur in March 2022, leaving behind Kamlesh's 20-year-old son, Amit. The woman's family had lodged a kidnapping complaint with the Chakeri police station.
After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back.
While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman's medical examination will be conducted soon.
