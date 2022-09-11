UP woman who named ex-Minister in gang-rape case arrested

Lucknow, Sep 11 The 50-year-old woman, who had named former cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati in gang-rape case, has been arrested by the Gomti Nagar Vistar police.

The woman, staying in a house in sector K of Aashiana, was arrested from her residence.

DCP East Prachi Singh said an FIR was lodged against the Chitrakoot-based woman by one Brij Bhawan Dubey in 2020.

She said Dubey had alleged that the woman, in connivance with Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati, had forced him to get land worth Rs 2.5 crore registered in her name.

She said that the former minister and his men forced him (Dubey) to register the land, which was in his and his wife's name, in the name of the Chitrakoot-based woman.

She said the woman was arrested in compliance with the non-bailable warrant issued by a Lucknow court in the same case.

The DCP said that the same Chitrakoot-based woman in 2017 had also accused Gayatri Prajapati of rape for which he was convicted in 2021.

She said Gayatri Prajapati and Anil Prajapati were named for extortion, fraudulent practice and tampering with government documents.

