UP: Young Boy Trapped on Goods Train Travels 100 km from Lucknow to Hardoi Before Rescue by RPF

A shocking incident has come to light from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. While playing near the railway station, a young boy inadvertently boarded the goods train, which then began its journey. This prevented him from getting down and the car stopped 100 km away. When the Railway Protection Force finally noticed, they rescued the boy. The boy is currently in a childcare center.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the stage to deliver a speech during a campaign. At that moment, the crowd on the stage increased, causing it to collapse.



Watch 📽️#MohanYadav#MadhyaPradesh#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/c1RgVj1qFD — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 22, 2024

According to reports, an 8-10-year-old boy, who lives near the railway station in Lucknow, got into the wheel section of a goods train while playing. The goods train then started, which prevented the boy from getting down. He thus got stuck in the wheels of the goods train and reached Hardoi, 100 km from Lucknow. The vehicle was stopped in Hardoi after the train received information that the boy was stuck in the wheel.

The Hardwar railway protection force was later informed about the incident. The boy was rescued by the Railway Protection Force after the goods train stopped at Hardoi railway station. The boy was then brought to Hardoi outpost. During interrogation, the boy identified himself as Ajay Puran, a resident of Balaji Temple, Lucknow. The child's name and address have been handed over to the child care centre. Meanwhile, a picture of the boy being pulled out of the wheels is going viral on social media.