UP youth asked to send nude pic for medical check-up, blackmailed

Deoria (UP), June 13 In a shocking incident, a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has alleged that he was being blackmailed by an unknown person who asked for his nude video on WhatsApp.

He alleged that the accused had asked for his nude video on the pretext of getting a medical check-up exam for a job.

He said that the accused was now asking him to pay Rs 25,000 or else his video would be uploaded on the internet.

According to reports, the incident took place in Rampur Kharkhana police station limits.

The youth, who is unemployed, said that he has been running from pillar to post to get a job. He said that he has also applied for various jobs abroad and has submitted various required documents in this connection.

He said that he received a call on June 9 and the caller had asked him to send his nude video for a medical check-up after which he would get a job abroad. The accused lured the victim into sending his nude video on WhatsApp by saying that if he sent the video on his mobile phone, he would not have to step out of his house for a medical check-up.

A day later, the victim received a call from another number and he was asked to pay Rs 25,000.

The victim narrated his ordeal to his friends and has filed a written complaint at Rampur Kharkhana police station.

