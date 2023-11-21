UP youth dies of shock after fiance calls off engagement

Kanpur, Nov 21 A 23-year-old youth allegedly died of shock after his fiance called off the engagement.

According to the police, the marriage of Prem Babu, an e-rickshaw driver, and a resident of Pal Basti Kakadeo, was scheduled to be held on November 29.

On November 18, he had gone out with his fiance when they had a dispute and thereafter, she refused to marry him.

On Sunday evening, the youth’s health suddenly deteriorated.

His family members admitted him at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur where he passed away later that night.

The youth’s family members have accused the girl and her family members of harassing and extorting money from him.

Demanding a strict action against the girl and her family, they created a ruckus at the hospital.

Kakadeo police station in charge Manvendra Singh said that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

“Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint and autopsy report,” he said.

