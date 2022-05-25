UP: Youth goes to meet girlfriend, shot dead

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), May 25 (INAS) A young man, who had gone to meet his girlfriend, was shot dead on Wednesday morning, allegedly by the family of the girl.

The case seems to be related to honour killing.

The incident took place in the Chak Hiranand locality of Naini police station area, where the youth, Arunav Singh, had come during the night to meet the girl.

Neighbours woke up to sounds of gunshots in the morning. When they rushed to the house, they saw Arunav lying in a pool of blood and Urvashi was lying near, bleeding profusely.

Both were taken to the hospital where Arunav was declared brought dead and the girl was admitted to the SRN Hospital for treatment, where she is battling for life.

The body of the deceased has been taken in possession by the police and sent for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said that both the deceased, Arunav Singh and the injured girl Urvashi, were studying in Inter College at Maharishi Vidya Mandir Inter College located in PDA Colony in Naini.

They had been in a relationship for some time now.

The girl's father owns a dhaba and has a licensed pistol. When he returned from the dhaba late on Tuesday night, he placed it on the table.

He claimed that he also woke up to the sounds of gunshots and informed the police when he saw his daughter and the youth in a pool of blood.

The police said that it was being investigated as to who shot the two.

Residents, meanwhile, claim that it is a case of honour killing and the girl's father had shot the youth and then his daughter when she tried to intervene.

