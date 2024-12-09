Upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 9 After the first-ever flight landed at Noida International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the upcoming international airport will boost the connectivity for NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

“The upcoming Noida International Airport will boost connectivity and 'Ease of Living' for the NCR and Uttar Pradesh. Our Government has been taking many steps to ensure top-quality infrastructure for the people and leverage the power of connectivity to further prosperity,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

On Monday, the Noida International Airport in Greater Noida witnessed a historic moment as its first-ever flight landed, amid the ongoing trials, and was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute.

The trial flight, which came from Delhi and landed at 1.30 p.m., was carrying Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials, and technical experts. It was a crucial step in testing the airport's readiness.

The team onboard gathered comprehensive technical data during the take-off, flight, and landing phases to ensure operational safety and efficiency.

During the trial, the aircraft performed a 15-minute flight before landing on the 3,900-metre runway at Jewar. After a brief 5-minute stop, the plane took off again. The collected data will be sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for further analysis.

Trials will continue till December 15.

The first commercial flight from the airport is expected to take off in April 2025.

Approximately 85 per cent of the airport's construction work has been completed. Advanced systems like CAT-1 and CAT-3 Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), which enhance aircraft visibility during foggy conditions, have already been installed and tested in October.

The work of the 3.9 km runway is fully complete. The terminal Building is nearing completion with roof finishing and equipment installation works going on. A 38-metre-high Air Traffic Control (ATC) Tower is fully operational.

Operated by Zurich International Airport AG, the Noida International Airport will have a 40-year management contract. Once operational in April, it will handle 65 flights per day, including 62 domestic, 2 international, and a cargo flight, serving 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion, the airport will become the fourth largest in Asia.

