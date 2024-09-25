UPITS 2024: Laser show to display UP’s rich heritage & progress under CM Yogi

Lucknow, Sep 25 A laser show titled 'Uttar Pradesh - A Journey Through Time and Progress,' will be held on the evenings of September 27 and 28 in Uttar Pradesh which is one of the most anticipated attractions of the five-day UP International Trade Show 2024 in the state, an official said.

“The show will begin at 7 PM in the open space between Halls 14 and 15 and will be repeated on the second day,” the official said.

The official added that the event will use cutting-edge technology to take the audience on a visual journey through Uttar Pradesh’s rich history and developmental milestones.

“Through stunning laser projections, the show will vividly depict the state's key phases of growth, from its ancient cultural heritage to its modern achievements in trade and industry,” the official said.

He added that audiences will experience a remarkable narrative of Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into a vibrant hub of commerce, innovation, and economic progress while preserving its distinct cultural identity.

“The laser show will also spotlight the state’s glorious past, showcasing its significant contributions to Indian civilisation, art, and culture,” he said.

He added that the event will highlight Uttar Pradesh's present and future, emphasizing its leadership in national economic initiatives such as 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme.

With an impressive blend of state-of-the-art visuals and captivating storytelling, this laser show will be a must-see feature of the UP International Trade Show 2024.

More than just entertainment, the event will inform visitors about the immense potential of Uttar Pradesh. It is set to be the main highlight of the international trade show, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

