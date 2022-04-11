UPPSC Engineering Services Exam Postponed, check the latest dates

UPPSC engineering service exam dates have been postponed and now the exam will be conducted on May 29, 2022, as per the notification released. Earlier the exam was going to conduct on April 17, 2022.

The registration had started on August 13 and the deadline to apply was on September 10, 2021.

Know how to check the official notice

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the notice which reads, "NOTICE REGARDING ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination- 2021"

After this you will see the notice on your screen.

Nearly 281 posts will be filled through UPPSC engineering services recruitment drive. Candidates who will get selected will be hired as engineering services officers. And out of these 281 seats, 271 are for assistant engineering service and 10 are for assistant engineering special recruitment.