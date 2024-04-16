UPSC Civil Services 2023 Results Out, Aditya Srivastava Secures Top Rank
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2024 02:32 PM2024-04-16T14:32:27+5:302024-04-16T14:33:50+5:30
On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Exam 2023, revealing Aditya Srivastava as the top-ranked candidate. Following closely, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third positions, as stated by the commission.
A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.
Annually, the Civil Services Exam is conducted in three phases - preliminary, main, and interview - by the UPSC. The purpose is to appoint officers for various prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.