UPSC Civil Services 2023 Results Out, Aditya Srivastava Secures Top Rank

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Exam 2023, revealing Aditya Srivastava as the top-ranked candidate. Following closely, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third positions, as stated by the commission.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

Annually, the Civil Services Exam is conducted in three phases - preliminary, main, and interview - by the UPSC. The purpose is to appoint officers for various prestigious services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

