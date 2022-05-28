UPSC Geo-Scientist Main 2022 exam timetable released, check details

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has released the exam timetable for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Exam 2022. UPSC is going to conduct the exam on June 25 and 26. The exam will be held in two sessions and the timing of the exam will be 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC has also released the official notice which reads “If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature shall stand rejected and part of the written examination appeared by him/her shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose."