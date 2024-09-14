Urine in Fruit Juice: Ghaziabad Shopkeeper Thrashed by Locals for Mixing Human Urine with Juice; Two Arrested

There are recent reports nowadays always on a trend that food is adulterated or unhygienic with discovering animal parts in restaurant food.A shocking incident has come to light in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a juice shop owner in the Indirapuri area has been accused of serving juice adulterated with human urine.

According to local residents, a bottle filled with human urine was discovered in the shop. A video of the incident was shared online, prompting local authorities to take action. Angry locals reportedly beat up the accused youth before police arrived. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police detained the shop manager and two accused individuals. Samples of the juice were sent for testing.

Also Read | UP: Railway Contract Labourer Beaten to Death on Moving Humsafar Express Train for Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old Girl.

A 29-year-old juice vendor in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad district was arrested for allegedly selling fruit juice mixed with urine. His 15-year-old minor colleague was also detained.

Vendor Caught Serving Fruit Juice With Human Urine

Police said the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by local residents. The juice vendor, identified as Aamir (29), allegedly mixed urine with the juice and served it to customers. A plastic can filled with urine was found in his shop during an inspection, and he was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation.