US city of Boston to mark 75th anniversary of India's Independence with 2-day extravaganza

The 75th anniversary of India's Independence will be observed in Boston with participation from 32 countries and will feature an airplane carrying a 220-foot US-India flag over the major American city.The celebrations this year have several firsts in the history of India's Independence celebrations in Boston, said eminent community leader and organiser of the parade Abhishek Singh, president of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England. Charlie Baker, Governor of Massachusetts, has proclaimed 75 years of Independence Day as India Day, which will be observed at India Street in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 15, and at State House in Rhode Island on August 14.

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh has been invited as Grand Marshal of the parade.IA New England is celebrating 75 years of Independent India under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.The two-day celebrations will feature an airplane carrying a 220-foot US-India flag over Boston, flag hoisting at Boston Harbor, the India-USA Freedom Gallery across India Street, a light-up ceremony at the State House of Rhode Island, a parade led by a big band of veterans and floats representing the diversity of the country, a media release said.For the first time in the history of the United States, participants from 32 countries are going to march in the India Day Parade exhibiting the vibrant cultural diversity on India Street at the historic Boston Harbor, FIA New England said.Also for the first time, the FIA New England will also host the Freedom Gallery and exhibition across India Street to recall and remember forgotten heroes of the freedom struggle, many of whom might be renowned yet unknown to the new generation.

