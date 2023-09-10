US President Joe Biden departs from Delhi to Vietnam after attending G20 Summit

US President Joe Biden departed for Vietnam after joining several other G20 leaders in paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, on Sunday morning, PTI reported.

This marked President Biden's inaugural visit to India as the US head of state. He arrived in the national capital on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit and engage in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During their extensive meeting, Modi and Biden vowed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India's procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. President Biden also actively participated in crucial sessions of the G20 Summit held on Saturday.