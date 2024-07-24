US Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris' Posters Pop Up in Tamil Nadu Village Again

After US President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee, buzz for Indian-origin Presidential candidate has started again.

Huge posters of Harris was seen at a village in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvarur district. Her ancestral village Thulasendrapuram is also holding special prayers for her success in US Presidential elections to be held in November later this year.

Kamala Harris' Posters Pop Up in Tamil Nadu Village

Tamil Nadu: Posters of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram, in Tiruvarur district, after US President Joe Biden endorsed her as the Democratic Party's Presidential nominee.

According to the reports, Harris opened up a marginal 2% point lead over Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign and nominated her. The polls was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, followed both the Republican National Convention where Trump on Thursday formally accepted his party's nomination and the Biden announcement on Sunday he was leaving the race and endorsing Harris.

Harris's campaign reported a record-breaking USD 81 million raised within the first 24 hours, emphasising widespread support.