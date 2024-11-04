US Presidential Elections 2024: Spiritual Leader in Delhi Performs Hawan for Donald Trump's Victory (Watch Video)

The United States is gearing up for its presidential elections, drawing global attention. The contest is between former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris. Supporters from around the world are praying for their respective leaders' victory. On Sunday, a group of Hindu priests in Delhi held a special prayer ceremony for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Swami Vedamurastinanda Saraswati, who organised the rituals at Temple in Delhi, said, "Donald Trump is the only leader who can bring world peace." Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is aiming for a return to office.

Saraswati, who previously prayed for Trump after an assassination attempt in July, noted that the Hindu community supports Trump because of his "commitment to protecting Indians in the US and Hindus worldwide."

Prayers in Delhi for Trump’s Victory

#WATCH | Delhi: Spiritual leader Mahamandelshwar Swami Vedmutinand Saraswati performs hawan and rituals for the victory of Former US President Donald Trump in the US Presidential elections. pic.twitter.com/XYYNT4Pqgv — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2024

The US presidential election 2024 is scheduled for November 5. The race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is extremely close. Both candidates are focusing on key Sun Belt states as they vie for victory.

Kamala Harris recently appeared on the TV comedy show Saturday Night Live, where she and her lookalike, played by Maya Rudolph, poked fun at her name. They wore black suits and pearl necklaces, chanting slogans like "Keep Calm and Carry On," and joked about voters wanting to "end the drama" in politics.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has taken a more traditional route to rally support. Speaking at an event in Gastonia, North Carolina, he highlighted the challenges faced by his campaign. Trump remarked, "We have overcome every attack, every abuse, and even two assassination attempts." He framed the election as a battle for the country's future.