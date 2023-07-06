"Used some wrong words due to emotion": TN Minister EV Velu expresses regret over his remarks on Madurai bench of Madras HC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 6 : Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) Minister EV Velu on Wednesday expressed regret over his remarks on the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and said that he "used some wrong words due to emotion."

"Madurai bench of Madras High Court was brought by the Karunanidhi's initiative. So when I was talking proudly about Karunanidhi, I used some wrong words due to emotion. Instead of saying that the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court was a 'gift' of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. I mistakenly used another word. I have the utmost respect for the judges so I take that word back and I feel bad. So I express my regret," Minister Velu said.

EV Velu clarified his remarks on the Madurai bench of Madras High Court during a press conference in Madurai today.

On Tuesday, DMK held a public meeting in Madurai to celebrate former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's birthday in which Minister EV Velu participated.

While speaking at the public meeting, EV Velu said, "If the people of the southern district of Tamil Nadu wanted to file a case in the High Court, they needed to come to Chennai. But Karunanidhi made the DMK MPs talk about this in Parliament several times and brought a High Court bench to Madurai. So the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court is Karunanidhi's alms."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Annamalai condemned Minister Velu's remarks.

He said, "Doing such deeds for the people is the duty of those who form the government with the votes of the masses. If someone makes such remarks, then it's just an insult to the ones who voted for them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor