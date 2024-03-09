Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies While Dancing At Wedding (Watch)

In a shocking incident 15-year-old boy died while dancing at his cousin's wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district on March 6, 2024. The boy, identified as Sudhir, was dancing to the tunes of a DJ when he suddenly collapsed and died. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sudhir's father, Dharmendra Singh, said that his son was healthy and had no known medical conditions. He said that Sudhir had been working all day and had just come to the wedding when he decided to dance. "He was dancing when he suddenly collapsed," Singh said. "We rushed him to the hospital, but he was already dead."

दूल्हे का छोटा भाई सुधीर DJ पर नाच रहा था। अचानक गिरा और मौत हो गई। उम्र सिर्फ 15 साल थी।



📍एटा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/rCpL4k7yi8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 7, 2024

Sudhir's death has cast a pall of gloom over the wedding celebrations. The boy's family is inconsolable, and the entire village is in shock. The cause of Sudhir's death is not yet known. However, doctors believe that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest.