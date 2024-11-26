Uttar Pradesh: 150-Year-Old Bridge on Ganga Near Kanpur In Unnao Collapses; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A 150-year-old bridge spanning the Ganga River near Kanpur collapsed, with a significant portion plunging into the river. The bridge, a critical connection between Kanpur and Unnao, had been closed for the past three years due to structural deterioration. 
 

A video shared by IANS shows locals standing at the edge of  of the bridge while authorities assess the collapsed portion below. Local officials are investigating the cause and assessing  the damage caused by the incident.Local officials have arrived at the scene to assess the damage and investigate further.

