Uttar Pradesh Accident: 15 Killed as Speeding Tractor Falls into Pond in Kasganj

Fifteen people tragically lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday when a tractor they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged into a pond, as reported by the police. The incident occurred in Kasganj as the pilgrims were en route to Haridwar. The tractor, packed with devotees, was journeying from Kasa Purvi village of Etah when it encountered the unfortunate accident on Badaun Highway. Alongside the 15 fatalities, numerous others sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Community Health Centre and District Hospital. Authorities fear the death toll may rise.

The pilgrims, bound for Haridwar to partake in rituals along the sacred Ganga River, faced calamity around 11 AM when the tractor's coupling unexpectedly broke on the highway near Daryaganj. Subsequently, the vehicle lost control, careening into the nearby pond.

On the accident, SP Kasganj Aparna Rajat Kaushik says, "A Police team was rushed to the spot immediately. The injured were rescued with the help of locals and sent to the hospital for treatment... 15 people have reportedly died. The search operation is going on to look for missing persons (if any). The matter is being investigated."

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased individual and Rs 50,000 for the injured, according to media reports. He further instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive necessary medical attention.