Uttar Pradesh Accident: Children and Teachers Injured After School Bus Overturns In Chandauli

A tragic accident involving a school bus has left several students and teachers injured, in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli area. Passersby and local residents rushed to the scene to assist the injured. Emergency services were promptly called, and multiple ambulances arrived to transport the victims to a nearby hospital. While some have sustained minor injuries, a few are reported to be in critical condition. The local police also arrived swiftly to manage the situation and initiate a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Chandauli, UP: A school bus met with an accident, and the school children and some teachers aboard were injured. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/G8uVflsvdB — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2024

Worried parents and guardians gathered at the hospital, anxiously awaiting updates on their children's conditions. The school administration has expressed its concern and is maintaining close contact with hospital officials to stay informed about the recovery of the injured. The district administration has stepped in to provide support to the affected families. In April a similar incident was reported in Salarpur near Uttar Pradesh where three children died after a school bus overturned in Barabanki. Reportedly, thirty-two children were injured in the accident that took place when the children were on their way back to Suratganj after a picnic in Lucknow.