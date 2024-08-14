Uttar Pradesh Accident: SUV Loses Control and Crashes into Shop in Mau, Man Narrowly Escapes Injury; Video Surfaces

A Mahindra Scorpio SUV lost control and crashed into a tire shop in an Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Wednesday, narrowly missing a worker at a billing counter. Video footage of the incident, widely shared on social media, captures the SUV veering abruptly into the shop.

Watch the video here:

उत्तर प्रदेश : जिला मऊ में आज स्कॉर्पियो एक दुकान में घुस गई। स्कॉर्पियो ड्राइवर टायर डलवाने आया था। अचानक उसे गाड़ी का एक्सीलेटर दब गया और वो दुकान में जा घुसी। इसमें 2 लोग घायल हुए हैं। pic.twitter.com/oRPHRa19p0 — Ek kahani (Satish poonia) (@Satishpoonia89) August 14, 2024

The worker, who was preparing a bill at the time, reacted swiftly by falling backward to avoid being hit. He sustained minor injuries but escaped serious harm. The crash caused significant damage to the shop, but no further injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 1-year-old girl died after being struck by an SUV in the parking lot of a shopping mall Tuesday, police said. The child, identified as Rudrika, was left unattended by her parents when the accident occurred, according to surveillance video. The girl’s parents have filed a police complaint against the SUV driver, who fled the scene. Police are reviewing mall surveillance footage and investigating the incident.