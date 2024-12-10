Uttar Pradesh: Ancient Coins Discovered During Excavation in Bijnor

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (December 10, 2024): Ancient coins were found in Karaunda Chaudhar village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district during an excavation to construct a fence around a burial ground.

According to reports, labourers working on the project came across a pot containing 15 white metal coins. The coins were believed to be made of silver. The workers shared the coins among themselves and took them home.

When village leaders learned about the discovery, they conducted more digging in the burial ground. This time, they found two additional pots. However, these pots were empty. The matter was then reported to the police.

The police reached the site and took stock of the situation. They seized the coins that the workers had discovered. The coins have an inscription in Arabic mentioning "1193 Hijri."

It remains unclear how old the coins are, and the type of metal used to make them. Preliminary investigations suggest that the coins may date back to the Mughal era.

The police have secured and stored all the coins safely. The District Magistrate (DM) has been informed about the incident. The DM has instructed the Archaeological Department to investigate the matter further and gather more information about the coins.