Uttar Pradesh: At Least 27 People Killed in Stampede at Religious Event in Hathras

At least 27 people, including 23 women, died in a stampede during a prayer meeting in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The tragedy occurred at a 'satsang' gathering in Mughalgarhi village, where a large crowd had assembled.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the casualty figures, stating, "So far, 27 bodies have been received at Etah Hospital, comprising 23 women, 3 children, and one man. The injured are yet to reach the hospital. Further investigations are underway, including the identification of the deceased."

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh says, "... A religious event was going on in Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. So far 27 dead bodies have been received in the Etah Hospital, including 23 women, 3 children, and 1 man. The… https://t.co/Ih37mRehAYpic.twitter.com/xJa3AN4Yo4 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a committee to probe the matter. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide immediate relief and assistance at the scene of the accident.