Uttar Pradesh: At Least 27 People Killed in Stampede at Religious Event in Hathras
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 2, 2024 05:14 PM2024-07-02T17:14:07+5:302024-07-02T17:25:11+5:30
At least 27 people, including 23 women, died in a stampede during a prayer meeting in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, ...
At least 27 people, including 23 women, died in a stampede during a prayer meeting in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. The tragedy occurred at a 'satsang' gathering in Mughalgarhi village, where a large crowd had assembled.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh confirmed the casualty figures, stating, "So far, 27 bodies have been received at Etah Hospital, comprising 23 women, 3 children, and one man. The injured are yet to reach the hospital. Further investigations are underway, including the identification of the deceased."
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Etah SSP Rajesh Kumar Singh says, "... A religious event was going on in Mughalgarhi village of Hathras district when the stampede occurred. So far 27 dead bodies have been received in the Etah Hospital, including 23 women, 3 children, and 1 man. The… https://t.co/Ih37mRehAYpic.twitter.com/xJa3AN4Yo4— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024
In response to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a committee to probe the matter. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to provide immediate relief and assistance at the scene of the accident.
Open in app
जनपद हाथरस की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 2, 2024
मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।
संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों के युद्ध स्तर पर संचालन और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।
उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मा.…