Uttar Pradesh: BA student was publicly murdered by slitting her neck, in UP

Baghpat: While returning home from the market in Baghpat on Thursday morning, a BA student was publicly murdered by slitting her neck. The police told that the accused youth reached Kotwali himself after committing the crime and handed over the knife used in the incident to the police.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that a boy named Rinku reached Baghpat Kotwali at around 11 am on Thursday and told that he had stabbed a girl named Deepa (20), with whom he was allegedly having a love affair for eight years.

The people present at the spot immediately rushed the girl to the hospital, where she died during treatment. According to the Baghpat Kotwali police, Deepa, daughter of Nain Singh, a resident of Jhankar Gali, Baghpat, was a third-year student of BA and was returning home after buying goods from the market.

On reaching the street of the Gurudwara, Rinku, a young man from the city, slit her neck with a knife. Deepa, who was seriously injured, was immediately admitted to the Community Health Center, where she died during treatment. The father of the deceased told that the accused youth reached the house on February 22 and threatened that he would kill Deepa if she did not marry him.

