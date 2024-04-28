Uttar Pradesh: Biker Dies After E-Rickshaw Takes Sudden U-Turn on Busy One-Way Bridge (Watch Video)

Akash Singh a 21-year-old Teenager died after he rammed into an e-auto rickshaw which was taking u-turn in middle of busy road. This incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday. A Video of CCTV footage has gone viral in which we can clearly see e-rickshaw driver making a dash to escape from the area after seeing the biker fall on the road. Akash Singh was taken to hospital but unfortunately, he died on the way. Akash family has filed case against e-rickshaw driver.

Ashwani Singh, the father of Akash, mentioned that his son was employed at a private company. He was heading to work when the accident occurred on Saturday.

Watch Video