Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Rahul Valmiki, 6 Others Arrested for Allegedly Attempt to Molest and Kidnap Minor Girl in Saharanpur (Watch Video)

A BJP leader Rahul Valmiki and six of his associates were arrested on Tuesday night (September 17) for molesting a woman and trying to kidnap a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. The accused were trying to kidnap both by forcefully pushing them in a car when villagers caught them red-handed.

The case has been registered against the BJP leader and six others at the local police station in Saharanpur for molesting and kidnapping under the POCSO Act. The incident occurred on Tuesday, when the girl who were forced into the car by the miscreants who were completely drunk, raised alarm for help, the villagers who had gathered at the spot surrounded and caught all accused.

Villagers handed over all the accused to the police and demanded action against them. The accused, who were said to be residents of Saharanpur, kept apologising to the villagers with folded hands after being caught.

The accused are identified as Rahul Valmiki, city vice president of BJP, Vikrant, Surjeet, Uday, Ravi Shankar, Vijay and Saavan. All the arrested people are residents of Saharanpur. The police have now registered a case against all the seven accused under sections of molestation and the POCSO Act.