Uttar Pradesh Black Magic: 11-Year-Old Murdered in Alleged Sacrificial Ritual for School’s Prosperity by Owner

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, police reported that an 11-year-old boy was killed as part of an alleged sacrificial ritual aimed at increasing the prosperity of his school. Authorities have arrested several individuals, including the school’s owner and director, the principal, and two teachers, for their suspected roles in the heinous act.

Police said the postmortem report of the class two student revealed that he was strangled. Jasodhan Singh, the owner of DL Public School, reportedly influenced by his belief in "tantrik rituals," allegedly instructed his son, Dinesh Baghel, the school's director, to sacrifice a child to ensure prosperity for both the institution and their family.

Watch:

VIDEO | A class 2 student at a private school died under mysterious circumstances in Hathras. The body of the student was recovered from school director Dinesh Baghel's car, the police said. The family of the child has alleged that he was killed as part of 'black magic' rituals.… pic.twitter.com/MqbnbgIoiw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

The police have also arrested Principal Laxman Singh and two teachers, Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh, in connection with the case. An FIR has been filed against all five people under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and they have been remanded to jail.

"The student has been identified as Kritarth (11) studying in class second of the DL Public school," Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hathras told PTI. "On September 23, the student was abducted from the school's hostel by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel and school owner Jasodhan Singh. Jasodhan Singh believes in 'tantra' practice and asked his son to sacrifice a child for the prosperity of school and his family," he said.

