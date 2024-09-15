Uttar Pradesh: Boat Services in Varanasi Suspended as Ganga River Water Levels Surge (Watch Video)

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next three days. Uttarakhand is expected to see light to moderate rainfall from September 12 to 14, along with heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also anticipated to experience heavy rainfall during this time.

Following which the water level of Ganga River has been increased in Varanasi. The authorities have suspended the boat service to avoid any accidents.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Boat services in Varanasi shut down as the water level of Ganga River increases.



Visuals from Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Meanwhile amid the rainfall the three Storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. As per the report 3 people died and many are feared to be trapped inside the debris, the rescue operation is underway.