Uttar Pradesh Bus Accident: Speeding Sleeper Bus Overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj, Several Injured (Watch Video)

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh (October 14, 2024): A speeding bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra expressway near Kannauj district, injuring at least 40 passengers. The bus, carrying passengers from Bihar to Bhatinda in Punjab, veered off the road and overturned after colliding with a divider late Monday.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operations underway at Agra-Lucknow Expressway as a sleeper bus overturns near Kannauj. More details awaited.



Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. At least 10 people were in critical condition and were referred to higher medical centers.

Initial reports suggest that the bus was carrying around 100 passengers when the accident occurred. The driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the bus to lose control.